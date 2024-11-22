Oregon State vs Washington State: The Edge Report

(Photo by USA TODAY/ Craig Strobeck)

QUARTERBACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Your guess is as good as ours ??? Washington State John Mateer

81.7

EDGE: Washington State Washington State starting quarterback John Mateer has been tremendous this season, completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,707 yards and 26 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He's averaging 9.0 yards per attempt, 270 yards per game, and has a quarterback rating of 163.0.

RUNNING BACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Anthony Hankerson 77.3 Washington State Wayshawn Parker 72.7

EDGE: Washington State Not many times this season have we gone against the Beavers in the running back department but we are this week. Cougars tailback Wayshawn Parker this season has been great, totaling 642 yards and four touchdowns on just 114 carries.

EDGE: Washington State To go along with their prolific quarterback, the Cougars also have a great trio of wide receivers in Kyle Williams (51 receptions, 872 yards, 11 touchdowns), Kris Hutton (44 receptions, 556 yards, 2 touchdowns), and Josh Meredith (30 carries, 410 yards, 2 touchdowns).

TIGHT END STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Jermaine Terry II 55.6 Washington State Cooper Mathers 65.0

EDGE: TOSS UP Both tight ends are quality blockers and have the ability to have a small impact on the passing attack but neither tight end will be a game changer.



