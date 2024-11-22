Premium content
Published Nov 22, 2024
Oregon State vs Washington State: The Edge Report
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Recruiting Analyst
What positions does Oregon State have an edge over Washington State in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.

QUARTERBACK STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Your guess is as good as ours

???

Washington State

John Mateer

81.7

EDGE: Washington State

Washington State starting quarterback John Mateer has been tremendous this season, completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,707 yards and 26 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He's averaging 9.0 yards per attempt, 270 yards per game, and has a quarterback rating of 163.0.

RUNNING BACK STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Anthony Hankerson

77.3

Washington State

Wayshawn Parker

72.7

EDGE: Washington State

Not many times this season have we gone against the Beavers in the running back department but we are this week. Cougars tailback Wayshawn Parker this season has been great, totaling 642 yards and four touchdowns on just 114 carries.

WIDE RECEIVER STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Trent Walker

72.9

Oregon State

Jeremiah Noga

54.5

Oregon State

Darrius Clemons

62.4

Washington State

Kris Hutson

66.3

Washington State

Kyle Williams

80.0

Washington State

Carlos Hernandez

67.3

EDGE: Washington State

To go along with their prolific quarterback, the Cougars also have a great trio of wide receivers in Kyle Williams (51 receptions, 872 yards, 11 touchdowns), Kris Hutton (44 receptions, 556 yards, 2 touchdowns), and Josh Meredith (30 carries, 410 yards, 2 touchdowns).

TIGHT END STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Jermaine Terry II

55.6

Washington State

Cooper Mathers

65.0

EDGE: TOSS UP

Both tight ends are quality blockers and have the ability to have a small impact on the passing attack but neither tight end will be a game changer.


OFFENSIVE LINE STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADES

Oregon State - LT

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

78.9

Oregon State - LG

Joshua Gray

73.8

Oregon State - C

Van Wells

63.3

Oregon State - RG

Flavio Gonzalez

68.9

Oregon State - RT

Grant Starck

69.1

Washington State - LT

Esa Pole

74.7

Washington State - LG

Christian Hilborn

55.5

Washington State - C

Devin Kylany

67.3

Washington State - RG

Brock Dieu

75.9

Washington State - RT

Fa'alili Fa'amoe

56.1

Want to see who won the EDGE report and who won the battles?

EDGE: Washington State

As good as the Beavers offensive line usually is this Washington State offensive line has been dominant all season in pass protection and run blocking. Combine their success with the Beavers' struggles on the defensive line and it could be a long day for the Oregon State defense.

