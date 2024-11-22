Oregon State vs Washington State: The Edge Report

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
What positions does Oregon State have an edge over Washington State in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.
EDGE: Washington State
Washington State starting quarterback John Mateer has been tremendous this season, completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,707 yards and 26 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He's averaging 9.0 yards per attempt, 270 yards per game, and has a quarterback rating of 163.0.
EDGE: Washington State
Not many times this season have we gone against the Beavers in the running back department but we are this week. Cougars tailback Wayshawn Parker this season has been great, totaling 642 yards and four touchdowns on just 114 carries.
EDGE: Washington State
To go along with their prolific quarterback, the Cougars also have a great trio of wide receivers in Kyle Williams (51 receptions, 872 yards, 11 touchdowns), Kris Hutton (44 receptions, 556 yards, 2 touchdowns), and Josh Meredith (30 carries, 410 yards, 2 touchdowns).
EDGE: TOSS UP
Both tight ends are quality blockers and have the ability to have a small impact on the passing attack but neither tight end will be a game changer.
EDGE: Washington State
As good as the Beavers offensive line usually is this Washington State offensive line has been dominant all season in pass protection and run blocking. Combine their success with the Beavers' struggles on the defensive line and it could be a long day for the Oregon State defense.