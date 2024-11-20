How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend (11/15)?

(Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Another week, another big-time performance for the Oregon State commit. He completed 17-of-19 passing attempts for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns last week against Las Lomas. On the season, Ti'a has now completed 206-of-267 passing attempts, a 77.2% completion percentage for 3,367 yards, and 29 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Rose completed 14-of-29 passing attempts for 131 yards and a touchdown with one interception in a 47-13 loss to Clovis East. The loss ends Clovis's season. Rose finished his season with a 64.1% completion percentage while throwing for 2,729 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

No stats available from Liberty's 49-3 loss to Bishop Gorman but Craig this season has totaled 33 tackles including three TFLs. He also has four pass deflections and one interception.

Ioane this season has 29 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

No stats are available from Green Valley's playoff last week to Faith Luthern. Glasper had a great season on the offensive side of the ball with 42 receptions for 841 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, he's recorded 44 tackles, two pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Glass's season is over. He finishes his senior year with 104 carries for 798 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 405 yards and a touchdown.

Myers had one tackle and a quarterback hurry in a 20-7 playoff win for Cardinal Newman. Myers this fall has 26 tackles and seven sacks.

No stats are available from Prestwood's big 65-6 win over Cathedral High School last weekend. Madison has recorded 27 tackles, 1.0 sack, and six pass deflections this fall.

Walker and Lewisville's season came to an end last weekend in a 17-3 loss to Allen. On the season, the 6-foo-0 safety had 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two pass deflections.

Knapp had nine tackles in a 35-14 loss to Pittsburgh. He also recorded one sack. For his senior season, the future Beaver recorded 65 tackles including 12 sacks.

NO STATS AVAILABLE