GAME DAY CENTRAL - Purdue vs Oregon State

Oregon State By The Numbers

0 - Fourth-down conversions by OSU's opponents this season, in two attempts.

5 - Rushing scores for Anthony Hankerson, the most by a Beaver running back over the first three games since B.J. Baylor tallied seven to start 2021.

18 - Team-leading tackle tally for Skyler Thomas, who is back after having missed all of the 2023 season.

20 - Catches by Trent Walker this season. He came into the year with just five career receptions. The 20 catches would have ranked fourth on the 2023 Beavers.

37:09 - Oregon State's average time of possession, second nationally, trailing only UMass' 40:35.

47 - Career starts by offensive lineman Joshua Gray, just three shy of Roy Schuening's program record of 50 from 2004-07.

51 - Percent success rate on third down for OSU, going 23-for-

45.217 - Plays run by the Beaver offense this season, compared to 169 by opponents.

243.3 - Beavers' tally per game on the ground, compared to 131.3 by opponents. OSU ranks 12th nationally in rush yards per game.

2010 - The last time an opponent from the Eastern Time Zone played at Reser Stadium when OSU defeated Louisville, 35-28.

Against Purdue

- Oregon State and Purdue have met just twice previously, with both matchups coming in West Lafayette, Ind.

- The Beavers were 22-14 winners in 1967 but dropped a 30-21 decision to the Boilermakers in 2021.

- Just four current Beavers played in the 2021 matchup, including Joshua Gray, who made one of his 47 career starts in the loss. Skyler Thomas, Everett Hayes and Semisi Saluni also played in the game.

- Trevon Bradford, now on the Oregon State staff working with recruiting, caught five passes for 75 yards in the 2021 matchup.

- The 1967 victory came during the Beavers' "Giant Killers" season that saw OSU post a win over the No. 2 Boilermakers and later over No. 1 USC.

Hank Into The End Zone

- Anthony Hankerson scored four touchdowns in his career at Colorado, and has surpassed that number with five in his first three games as a Beaver.

- Hankerson is at 283 rush yards on the season, and needs 37 to surpass his single-season high of 319 set last season with the Buffaloes.

- He scored two touchdowns against Oregon and is the first Beaver running back with five rushing scores in his first three games of the season since B.J. Baylor tallied seven in 2021.

- Hankerson is 19th nationally with 283 rush yards. His five rushing scores, meanwhile, rank eighth.

Walker Over Three

- Trent Walker entered the season with five catches for 66 yards entering the 2024 season. He's easily surpassed that number already this season, totaling 20 receptions for 192 yards.

- Walker is averaging 9.6 yards per catch. Per Pro Football Focus, 102 of Walker's 192 yards have come after the catch.