GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Boise State

***JOIN THE LIVE BEAVERSEDGE CHAT WITH OUR STAFF HERE***

How to listen: CLICK HERE

Oregon State By The Numbers

21 - Conversions on 37 fourth-down attempts this season. The 21 successful attempts rank third nationally.

28 - Rushing scores, third-most by a Beaver squad dating back to 1996. That trails only 2022 (36) and 2021 (33).

41 - Points by the Beavers versus WSU, marking a season-high.

45.6 - Percent success rate on third down - 73-for-160 - ranking 23rd nationally.

77 - Catches for Trent Walker, which is good for 10th in a single-season at OSU. His 12 catches against Washington State are tied for the eigth-most in a game. Walker ranks 10th nationally for total catches.

972 - Rush yards by Anthony Hankerson this season. He is 28 yards shy of the 19th 1,000-yard season in Oregon State history.

2012 - The last time OSU defeated top-25 opponents in back-to-back games, doing so versus No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 19 UCLA.

Against Boise State

The teams are meeting for the 11th time, with Oregon State holding a 6-4 advantage. It's just the fourth game in Boise between future conference opponents, with the Broncos leading there, 3-1.

- Just one point separates the teams, with OSU totaling 295 to Boise State's 294.

- The Beavers are 3-0 in games decided by seven points or less.

- Oregon State head coach Trent Bray is 3-1 as a member of the Beavers versus Boise State.

- He was 2-1 as a linebacker, winning games in Corvallis in 2003 and 2005. He was also Oregon State's defensive coordinator in the Beavers' 34-17 win in 2022, also in Corvallis.

- Bray's 19 tackles in the 2004 game are the most by a Beaver against the Broncos. That tally also marks the seventh-most in a game at Oregon State.

- Skyler Thomas is the lone current Beaver on defense who made a tackle in the 2022 matchup, totaling two solo. No current players on the offensive side of the ball made a catch, a rush or a pass in the 2022 game.

- Mike Hass' 293 yards at Boise State in 293 is the most in a single-game ever by a Beaver. He also had 12 catches in that game, which is tied for eighth.

Notes From The Win Over WSU

- Joshua Gray started his 55th career game, extending his Oregon State record.

- Gabarri Johnson rushed for his first career score on a 15-yard carry in the first quarter.

- Salahadin Allah scored on a 1-yard rush in the second quarter, his first collegiate score.

- Ben Gulbranson rushed for the sixth touchdown of his career in the second quarter, and his first since the 2022 season.

- Jermaine Terry II scored his second career touchdown on a 43-yard reception – the longest of his career – in the third quarter. Terry II ended the game with 92 yards receiving, his second-highest tally of the season.

- Gulbranson completed his first 11 pass attempts.

- Trent Walker finished with a career-high 12 receptions for 136 yards.

- Semisi Saluni recorded his first career sack in the third quarter.

- With the win, the Beavers ended the 2024 season with a 4-3 record at Reser Stadium, the Beavers' fourth consecutive winning home record. Oregon State is 20-5 at home since 2021.

- The Beavers snapped a three-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams.

- Oregon State led at the half for the seventh time this season.

- The game was the 19th all-time between the teams decided by three points or less, with OSU winning for the seventh time.

- The Beavers did not punt for the first time since Sept. 17, 2022 against Montana State. It's just the fourth time since 1996 they have not punted, going 3-1.

To Get To 6-6

- Oregon State will need to win its second consecutive matchup against an AP Top-25 team after defeating then-No. 25 Washington State.

- Boise State comes into the game ranked 11th by both the AP and Coaches Poll.

- Oregon State last won back-to-back matchups against AP Top-25 teams to open the 2012 season. The Beavers won 10-7 over then-No. 13 Wisconsin in Corvallis, then 27-20 at No. 19 UCLA.

To Bowl

- Getting to 6-6 would make the Beavers bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season. Oregon State has made four consecutive bowl games once previously, from 2006 to 2009 when it went to the Sun Bowl, Emerald Bowl, Sun Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl, in that order.

- The Beavers went to the Los Angeles Bowl in 2021, the Las Vegas Bowl in 2022 and the Sun Bowl in 2023.