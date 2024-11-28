Edge Report: Oregon State vs Boise State

**GET A FULL YEAR OF BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF**
What positions does Oregon State have an edge over Boise State in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.
MORE: Injury Report vs Boise | Scouting Report: RB Kourdey Glass | BeaversEdge Talks Win Over WSU & Previews Boise | A Closer Look At Boise State | Beavers In The NFL: Week 12 Recap | Recruit Scoop: What We're Hearing On Two Big Visitors | Beavers Land Texas OL
EDGE: Boise State
Gulbranson was impressive last weekend against Washington State and while Boise State won't throw the ball an excessive amount on Friday, quarterback Maddux Madsen is a capable signal caller. This season, Madsen has completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,361 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
EDGE: Boise State
This one shouldn't be a surprise. Jeanty is a Heisman contender and has put together one of the best running back seasons in recent memory. He'll be a handful for the Beavers throughout Friday's game.
EDGE: Boise State
The Broncos have the advantage at wide receiver. While their passing attack hasn't been prolific this season, their wide receiver unit is a reliable unit that has produced throughout the season. Cam Camper leads the way with 45 receptions for 738 yards and four touchdowns.
EDGE: Boise State
While Jermaine Terry has been playing quality football for the back half of this season, Lauter has been strong for the Broncos throughout the year with 35 receptions for 416 yards and six touchdowns.
Want to see who won the EDGE report and who won the battles?
EDGE: Boise State
For most games this year, Oregon State's offensive line has had the advantage but this weekend we're going to give the advantage to the Broncos. Boise State's offensive line hasn't only paved the way for Ashton Jeanty to be a dominant tailback but has also allowed just 11 sacks this season in 11 games.