Published Nov 28, 2024
Edge Report: Oregon State vs Boise State
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
What positions does Oregon State have an edge over Boise State in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.

QUARTERBACK STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Ben Gulbranson

76.9

Boise State

Maddux Madsen

81.7

EDGE: Boise State

Gulbranson was impressive last weekend against Washington State and while Boise State won't throw the ball an excessive amount on Friday, quarterback Maddux Madsen is a capable signal caller. This season, Madsen has completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,361 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

RUNNING BACK STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Anthony Hankerson

75.1

Boise State

Ashton Jeanty

95.1

EDGE: Boise State

This one shouldn't be a surprise. Jeanty is a Heisman contender and has put together one of the best running back seasons in recent memory. He'll be a handful for the Beavers throughout Friday's game.

WIDE RECEIVER STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Trent Walker

72.9

Oregon State

Jeremiah Noga

55.4

Oregon State

Darrius Clemons

60.6

Boise State

Latrell Caples

68.9

Boise State

Cameron Camper

77.9

Boise State

Prince Strachan

61.7

EDGE: Boise State

The Broncos have the advantage at wide receiver. While their passing attack hasn't been prolific this season, their wide receiver unit is a reliable unit that has produced throughout the season. Cam Camper leads the way with 45 receptions for 738 yards and four touchdowns.

TIGHT END STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Jermaine Terry II

57.1

Boise State

Matt Lauter

65.0

EDGE: Boise State

While Jermaine Terry has been playing quality football for the back half of this season, Lauter has been strong for the Broncos throughout the year with 35 receptions for 416 yards and six touchdowns.

OFFENSIVE LINE STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADES

Oregon State - LT

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

79.7

Oregon State - LG

Joshua Gray

72.6

Oregon State - C

Van Wells

64.3

Oregon State - RG

Flavio Gonzalez

68.2

Oregon State - RT

Grant Starck

71.3

Boise State - LT

Kage Casey

74.7

Boise State - LG

Ben Dooley

55.5

Boise State - C

Zach Holmes

67.3

Boise State - RG

Tyler Keinath

75.9

Boise State - RT

Hall Schmidt

56.1

Want to see who won the EDGE report and who won the battles?

EDGE: Boise State

For most games this year, Oregon State's offensive line has had the advantage but this weekend we're going to give the advantage to the Broncos. Boise State's offensive line hasn't only paved the way for Ashton Jeanty to be a dominant tailback but has also allowed just 11 sacks this season in 11 games.

