Edge Report: Oregon State vs Boise State

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

QUARTERBACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Ben Gulbranson

76.9 Boise State Maddux Madsen 81.7

EDGE: Boise State Gulbranson was impressive last weekend against Washington State and while Boise State won't throw the ball an excessive amount on Friday, quarterback Maddux Madsen is a capable signal caller. This season, Madsen has completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,361 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

RUNNING BACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Anthony Hankerson 75.1 Boise State Ashton Jeanty 95.1

EDGE: Boise State This one shouldn't be a surprise. Jeanty is a Heisman contender and has put together one of the best running back seasons in recent memory. He'll be a handful for the Beavers throughout Friday's game.

WIDE RECEIVER STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Trent Walker 72.9 Oregon State Jeremiah Noga 55.4 Oregon State Darrius Clemons 60.6 Boise State Latrell Caples 68.9 Boise State Cameron Camper 77.9 Boise State Prince Strachan 61.7

EDGE: Boise State The Broncos have the advantage at wide receiver. While their passing attack hasn't been prolific this season, their wide receiver unit is a reliable unit that has produced throughout the season. Cam Camper leads the way with 45 receptions for 738 yards and four touchdowns.

TIGHT END STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Jermaine Terry II 57.1 Boise State Matt Lauter 65.0

EDGE: Boise State While Jermaine Terry has been playing quality football for the back half of this season, Lauter has been strong for the Broncos throughout the year with 35 receptions for 416 yards and six touchdowns.

