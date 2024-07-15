PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State infielder Elijah Hainline has been selected in the seventh round, 220th overall, by the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Hainline transferred to Oregon State prior to 2024 and batted .280 with 16 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs last season. He drove in 45 runs and stole six bases while posting a .402 on-base percentage and .537 slugging percentage.

The Spokane, Wash., native was selected an All-Pac-12 honorable mention performer twice during his career, first at Washington State in 2023 and in ’24 with the Beavers. He played in 99 games over two seasons for WSU, and batted .337 as a sophomore, collecting 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 RBI.

Hainline is the third Beaver taken all-time by the Dodgers, and the first since Eric Lovinger in 1996.

OSU Athletics