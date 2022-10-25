PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TYLER, Texas – Oregon State freshman running back Damien Martinez has been named honorable mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Weekly Award, it was announced Tuesday by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler.

The honor recognizes weekly the top college football players with ties to the state of Texas. Student-athletes must be born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or play at a Texas-based program.

It’s the second honor this week for Martinez, who was named the Pac-12 Conference’s Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Martinez, a Lewisville, Texas native, ran for 178 yard and three touchdowns in the 42-9 win over the Buffaloes. The 178 yards marked a season-best for the true freshman, and is the third-best single-game tally by a Pac-12 running back this season.

Martinez has rushed for 372 yards over his last three games, over 41 carries. He has four touchdowns over that stretch and is averaging just over 9 yards per carry.

OSU Athletics