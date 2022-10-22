PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

For just the second time since the 2013 season, Oregon State football is going bowling!

With the 42-9 win over the Colorado Buffs, the Beavers (6-2, 3-2) crossed the six-win plateau and upped their win streak to three games following the 0-2 start to Pac-12 play.

While there is still a lot of football left to be played as the Beavers have matchups at Washington, vs Cal, at Arizona State, and vs Oregon, reaching bowl eligibility this early in the season is something that causes you to pause and take note of the rapidly improving state of the program.

October 22nd is the earliest in a season that the Beavers have reached bowl eligibility since the 2013 campaign when the Beavers clinched six wins on October 19th. It's just the fourth time in program history that bowl eligibility has been clinched in October...

The sky's the limit for what Oregon State can accomplish the rest of the season as the potential for a 10-win season still exists...

The Pac-12 Bowls are as follows:

1. Rose Bowl (Pac-12 Champ if not in playoff)

From there, there is no set order for the bowls as the conference determines games based on best possible matchups and geography...

– Valero Alamo Bowl vs Big 12

– Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs ACC

– SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs SEC

– San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs ACC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Mountain West

Additionally, the Pac-12 will likely put a team into one of the three ESPN-owned bowl games:

– Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Big 12 or C-USA

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs ACC, American Athletic, or Big 12

– Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl vs Big 12, ACC or SEC

Based on how the Beavers are projected to finish, it's reasonable to assume that they won't be in the mix for one of the ESPN bowls (usually six-win teams) or the LA Bowl (Pac-12 isn't a huge fan of bowl repeats), so that leaves the Rose, Alamo, Sun, Holiday, & Las Vegas as the potential bowl slots.

It'll all play out over the next month, but Oregon State is going bowlin' for the second straight campaign and that's a huge accomplishment when you consider where Jonathan Smith started...

The Beavers going to the postseason back-to-back years was an unbelievable thought a handful of seasons ago, yet here the program is and that's a huge testament to where this program is headed...