Coming into the matchup as a 23.5-point favorite, it seemed reasonable to assume that Oregon State would win comfortably in this matchup, but you never really know until the game gets underway...

The Beavers answered that question early and often in the 42-9 rout of Colorado as Oregon State was essentially able to do whatever they wanted on both sides of the ball all night long. This was a contest that was out of reach early as the Beavers raced out to a 21-3 advantage at the break that felt bigger than 18 points and added another 21 in the second half to seal the deal.

Whether that was pounding the run game on offense, or forcing Colorado into four turnovers and numerous punts on defense, Oregon State was well prepared and ready to beat up on an opponent that is clearly a couple of steps beneath you.

In years' past, perhaps this was a contest where the Beavers would have allowed Colorado to hang around for a bit, but not this season and that's a testament to the growth and overall leadership within the program.

There's an expectation to succeed in Corvallis now and you can tell that the coaching staff and players aren't satisfied with just winning No. 6, they want more and feel that they can achieve it in the coming weeks.

Colorado is a bad football team, no other way to slice it, but regardless, Oregon State showed strong mental focus and determination to come into Reser Stadium with the intention of putting the Buffs down and out early and that's exactly what they were able to do...