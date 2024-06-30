Oregon State Spring Football Recap: Secondary
With the Oregon State football team recently completing spring football, BeaversEdge.com continues a multi-article series breaking down each position group entering the summer...
Today we continue with the secondary!
THE ROSTER
Jaden Robinson, Sr.
Kobe Singleton, Sr.
Tyrice Ivy, Sr.
Alton Julian, Sr.
Jack Kane, Jr.
Skyler Thomas, Jr.
Mason White, Jr.
Amarion York, Jr.
Jaheim Patterson, Jr.
Carlos Mack, So.
Noble Thomas, So.
Drake Vickers, So.
Andre Jordan, So.
Harlem Howard, Rs-Fr.
Sai Vadrawale III, Rs-Fr.
Exodus Ayers, Tr-Fr
Departed via portal: Ian Massey, Jermod McCoy, and Akili Arnold
Spring Interviews
Spring Analysis
Entering spring 2024, the Beavers were tasked with replacing several key mainstays in the secondary the past few seasons as Ryan Cooper and Kitan Oladapo exhausted their eligibility and took their talents to the next level.
Additionally, rising freshman DB Jermod McCoy sought the transfer portal, so the Beavers lost a good bit of depth and talent that was extremely consistent in the secondary.
One of the biggest coups of the offseason was getting senior DB Jaden Robinson back for his senior season. Robinson's experience can't be matched and to have a reliable playmaker like that to lean on.
