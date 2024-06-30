Entering spring 2024, the Beavers were tasked with replacing several key mainstays in the secondary the past few seasons as Ryan Cooper and Kitan Oladapo exhausted their eligibility and took their talents to the next level.

Additionally, rising freshman DB Jermod McCoy sought the transfer portal, so the Beavers lost a good bit of depth and talent that was extremely consistent in the secondary.

One of the biggest coups of the offseason was getting senior DB Jaden Robinson back for his senior season. Robinson's experience can't be matched and to have a reliable playmaker like that to lean on.