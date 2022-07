Oregon State Picks Up Commitment No. 10 With 2023 JUCO DB William Lee

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DAM RIGHT!

Oregon State picked up its third commitment of the 4th of July weekend on Monday when 2023 JUCO defensive back William Lee announced his commitment!

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound JUCO prospect (Iowa Western C.C.) chose the Beavers over offers from UAB, Lousiana-Lafeyette, & Kansas State. He recently visited Corvallis, taking in the sights on an official visit. Lee received an offer from OSU on May 24th...

Lee becomes the Beavers' 10th commitment of the 2023 class, joining Cooper Jensen, Dorian Thomas, Zakaih Saez, Aidan Chiles, David Wells, Zachary Card, Jacob Anderson, Kelze Howard, & Tastean Reddicks.

