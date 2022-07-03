Florida WR Tastean Reddicks breaks down Oregon State commitment
Oregon State picked up its second commitment of the Fourth of July weekend on Sunday when three-star Florida wide receiver Tastean Reddicks announced his commitment to the Beavers.
"They really make me feel like I’m at home," Reddicks told Beavers Edge about his commitment to Jonathan Smith's program. "They show that they really want me. I love the school and city too, I can see myself attending school and living there."
The three-star wide receiver committed to the Beavers over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. All in all, in his recruitment, Reddicks garnered 20 scholarship offers including App State, Colorado, FAU, Louisville, Nebraska, South Florida, Toledo, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
A major reason that Reddicks chose Oregon State was his relationship with the lead recruiter, wide receivers coach Kefense Hyson. "He's shown love since day one and never wavered," Reddicks said regarding his relationship with Hynson. " A lot of schools show love and then go ghost. He never did that. Always stayed in contact. As well as the rest of the staff."
With the addition of Reddicks, the Beavers now have a second member of their 2023 recruiting class from the Sunshine State.
The 6-foot-0, 175-pound wide receiver will join another Fort Lauderdale native in defensive end Zakiah Saez as future Beavers. Reddicks following his official visit to Corvallis last month referenced the Beavers' recruitment of Florida and the fact they have five Florida natives on their roster, "It definitely makes you feel comfortable."
Reddicks is the Beavers' ninth commitment in their 2023 recruiting class and the seventh since the start of June. As a junior, Reddicks recorded 42 receptions for 750-yards and nine touchdowns.
