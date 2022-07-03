Florida WR Tastean Reddicks breaks down Oregon State commitment

The three-star wide receiver committed to the Beavers over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. All in all, in his recruitment, Reddicks garnered 20 scholarship offers including App State, Colorado, FAU, Louisville, Nebraska, South Florida, Toledo, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. A major reason that Reddicks chose Oregon State was his relationship with the lead recruiter, wide receivers coach Kefense Hyson. "He's shown love since day one and never wavered," Reddicks said regarding his relationship with Hynson. " A lot of schools show love and then go ghost. He never did that. Always stayed in contact. As well as the rest of the staff."

