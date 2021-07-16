PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After growing the 2022 recruiting class from four commits to 11 in the last month and a half, Oregon State fans are starting to get a feel for what the majority of the class will look like come signing day.

After taking a "way too early" swing at a projected class in May, today we revisit and take another guess at what the final product could look like. Be sure to head over to The Dam Board for more.

***this is not the official Oregon State big board***