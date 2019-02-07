Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Quarterback Tristan Gebbia and receiver Tyjon Lindsey have a special bond, even from their days before they committed to Nebraska.

Lindsey attended Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas but is from Southern California. Gebbia competed at Calabasas High School, just northwest of Los Angeles. They played 7-on-7 during high school summers and have always been close friends.

“Tyjon is a great player, great athlete, but more than anything he’s like a brother to me,” Gebbia said. "Tyjon is somebody that I’ve been with for a while now… I’ve known him for a long time, and he’s a great athlete and a great player so I’m excited for him.”

Lindsey says the feeling is mutual.

“Basically he’s like a brother to me,” Lindsey explained. “We lived together at Nebraska; we take vacations back home together… He’s my roommate here, so that relationship is brotherly.”

Lindsey and Gebbia did not plan to come to Oregon State together though. Gebbia transferred to Oregon State from Nebraska in late August, and Lindsey transferred in several weeks later. Once Lindsey arrived, that’s when it became surreal again.

“That’s when the talk really began, when I first got here, like we’re doing this all over again at another program,” Lindsey said. “We were reminiscent about where we were last year, and the year before that, just realizing how fast things were happening.”

For Lindsey, he was not necessarily expecting to transfer, but took it upon himself to pursue the best opportunity to play at the next level.

“I didn’t see any changes that were expected to be happening at Nebraska, position wise, and playing time, so I took the initiative to realize this is my life,” Lindsey said. “I don’t have time to waste at this time.”

Listed at 5-foot-9, Lindsey has been labeled as a slot receiver. However, he can play anywhere on the field, and feels the term ‘slot’ puts constraints on him.

“I just label myself as a receiver,” Lindsey explained. “A receiver who can play slot, wideout, running back, punt returner, kick returner, anything, just an all-around playmaker, and that’s what I want to be.

“I want to open up more opportunities for me at the next level, rather than just being labeled as a slot… By me being an athlete, (scouts) can see me playing anything, which opens more doors and opportunities.”

