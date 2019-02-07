From Nebraska to Oregon State: Gebbia, Lindsey hope to make an impact
Quarterback Tristan Gebbia and receiver Tyjon Lindsey have a special bond, even from their days before they committed to Nebraska.
Lindsey attended Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas but is from Southern California. Gebbia competed at Calabasas High School, just northwest of Los Angeles. They played 7-on-7 during high school summers and have always been close friends.
“Tyjon is a great player, great athlete, but more than anything he’s like a brother to me,” Gebbia said. "Tyjon is somebody that I’ve been with for a while now… I’ve known him for a long time, and he’s a great athlete and a great player so I’m excited for him.”
Lindsey says the feeling is mutual.
“Basically he’s like a brother to me,” Lindsey explained. “We lived together at Nebraska; we take vacations back home together… He’s my roommate here, so that relationship is brotherly.”
Lindsey and Gebbia did not plan to come to Oregon State together though. Gebbia transferred to Oregon State from Nebraska in late August, and Lindsey transferred in several weeks later. Once Lindsey arrived, that’s when it became surreal again.
“That’s when the talk really began, when I first got here, like we’re doing this all over again at another program,” Lindsey said. “We were reminiscent about where we were last year, and the year before that, just realizing how fast things were happening.”
For Lindsey, he was not necessarily expecting to transfer, but took it upon himself to pursue the best opportunity to play at the next level.
“I didn’t see any changes that were expected to be happening at Nebraska, position wise, and playing time, so I took the initiative to realize this is my life,” Lindsey said. “I don’t have time to waste at this time.”
Listed at 5-foot-9, Lindsey has been labeled as a slot receiver. However, he can play anywhere on the field, and feels the term ‘slot’ puts constraints on him.
“I just label myself as a receiver,” Lindsey explained. “A receiver who can play slot, wideout, running back, punt returner, kick returner, anything, just an all-around playmaker, and that’s what I want to be.
“I want to open up more opportunities for me at the next level, rather than just being labeled as a slot… By me being an athlete, (scouts) can see me playing anything, which opens more doors and opportunities.”
At Nebraska, Gebbia lost the starting job to true freshman Adrian Martinez, and will ultimately have to compete with Jake Luton for the starting role at OSU after Luton was granted another season of eligibility. Regardless of the QB battle, Gebbia appreciates having Luton back for another season.
“Obviously, the goal is to be playing on Saturdays, and that’s why I’m here,” Gebbia said. “For the most part, I think we have a lot of really good talent. Jake Luton’s coming back which is great for the team… it’s great to have depth at the quarterback position, and he definitely adds a lot of experience to the roster, so it’s a fantastic thing for all of us.”
Now that Gebbia and Lindsey have learned OSU’s system and are comfortable with the players and staff, many people within the organization have high hopes for the duo.
“I think Tyjon is a great receiver, and he’s going to help a lot in the passing game,” junior running back Artavis Pierce said. “Tristan, too, he’s coming in with a chip on his shoulder, and he has a great arm. When he comes in, he’s going to take charge and he’s a leader, like a great quarterback.”
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren also had high praise for the young signal-caller.
“He’s got really good feet in the pocket, he moves well in the pocket, sees the field well, but I think what stands out most is he’s a really competitive kid that really wants to be a great quarterback and loves football,” Lindgren said. “Those are the qualities of a lot of the great ones I’ve worked with before.”
The familiarity with the program throughout all of last season has helped immensely, and Gebbia and Lindsey also have connections to other Beavs. Sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins competed against Gebbia and Lindsey in 7-on-7 the summer of 2016.
“I used to play 7-on-7 against them,” Hodgins explained. “So it’s fun looking back on old times now that they’re my teammates.
“(Tyjon’s) quick, fast, a good deep threat, and kind of like Trevon: you can give him sweeps, tosses, and screens,” Hodgins continued. “We can use him in so many ways, and with him and Trevon playing with us, I feel like our wide receiver corps will be really lethal this year.”
With Hodgins, Lindsey, and junior Trevon Bradford, the Beavers have talented athletes at receiver.
“I think we’re deep at the receiver position, and I think there’s a whole lot of playmakers,” Gebbia said. “The quarterback position becomes easy when you got guys that are just going to go up there and make plays for you, and make you right (about your read).”
Even after transferring and not being the guaranteed starter this season. Gebbia appreciates where he’s at, saying many times he was happy and blessed to be here.
“I think it’s everybody’s dream growing up to play Pac-12 football,” Gebbia said. “I grew up on the West Coast, and this is very near and dear to my heart. We get to play at the Rose Bowl which is 30 minutes from my house, so it’s just a dream come true.”
Gebbia and Lindsey will look to make their connection on the field as strong as it is off it.