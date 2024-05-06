PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers In The Rankings | Beavers Take Series At WSU | Beavers Add Transfer DE | Beavers Offer 2025 Hawaii QB | Baseball Postseason Projections | MBB Adds Toledo Transfer

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gavin Turley, Wilson Weber and Travis Bazzana all hit two home runs and Brady Kasper drove in a career-high six runs to pace seventh-ranked Oregon State to 20-13 win over Gonzaga Monday afternoon at the Patterson Baseball Complex.

Turley, Bazzana and Weber highlighted a day of seven home runs for the Beavers, tying the season and all-time program record. Kasper and Weber went deep in the third, then watched as Bazzana and Turley went back-to-back in the fifth.

Turley and Weber each hit their second home runs of the game in the eighth during the Beavers’ five-run frame, one that was well received after Gonzaga (19-26) scored eight in the seventh to make the Beavers’ (36-12) lead 13-12.

Bazzana capped his day with a solo blast down the right field line in the ninth.

Kasper also hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, drove in two on a single in the seventh and doubled home Dallas Macias in the eighth. Bazzana drove in four while Turley and Weber had three RBI apiece in the win.

Oregon State recorded 19 hits on the afternoon, with 11 going for extra bases. The top five batters in the Beavers’ lineup, which also included Macias and Elijah Hainline, combined for 13 hits. Hainline, a Spokane native, played his fourth career game at the stadium and picked up two hits including a run-scoring double in the seventh.

AJ Hutcheson picked up the win for the Beavers after allowing a run and one hit in two innings, striking out two. He is 3-2 on the year.

Gonzaga’s Matthew Mueller started and took the loss, dropping to 2-2 on the year. He allowed five hits and five runs with five walks and five strikeouts in three innings.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field for a three-game series with UCLA. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. PT Friday night and all three games will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Wilson Weber’s home run in the third was his first since April 19 at California.

• Brady Kasper’s long ball in the third was his first since April 26 against Oregon.

• Oregon State improved to 76-37 all-time versus Gonzaga and 27-18 in games played in Spokane.

• OSU has hit 16 home runs in its last five games, including 14 on its four-game trip to the state of Washington.

• Gavin Turley hit his 30th career home run in the eighth inning, pushing him into sole possession of fourth in the Oregon State record books.

• Turley also now has 16 home runs this season, good for sixth in a single-season at Oregon State.

• Oregon State reached double figures in walks for the first time since April 16 at Nevada.

• The seven home runs matched the single season and program record most recently set in the 2024 opener against New Mexico.

• Travis Bazzana’s 26 home runs this season move him into a tie for 10th all-time in a single year by a Pac-12 player.

OSU Athletics