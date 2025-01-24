Oregon State MBB: Beavers Cruise Past Pepperdine

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team claimed an emphatic 83-63 win over Pepperdine Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum.

Damarco Minor filled the stat-sheet, going for 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting to go with nine assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Michael Rataj went 9-for-12 from the floor and 4-for-4 from 3-point range to finish with 22 points.

Nate Kingz finished with 20 points knocking down four 3-pointers in the winning effort. Liutauras Lelevicius scored 12 points to round out a quartet of Beavers in double-figures.

Josiah Lake II scored eight points off the bench, while Maxim Logue recorded six points and five rebounds in the best game of his young collegiate career.

As a team, the Beavers shot 60.7 percent from the floor. OSU knocked down 11 3-pointers, matching a season-high.

Kingz came through with a pair of early 3-pointers to help the Beavers open up an 11-6 lead heading into the game's first media timeout. Oregon State clamped down defensively, taking a 25-16 into the under eight media break.

The Waves battled back to get back within three at 27-24, before the Beavers headed to the break up 34-29. Kingz led Oregon State with 12 first-half points.

Pepperdine scored the first seven points of the second half to go in front 36-34. The Beavers answered by taking control of the game at 55-42 with 13 minutes to play. Rataj knocked down three-straight 3-pointers to bring the lead to 18.

Oregon State cruised from there, leading by as many as 22, before claiming the win by 20.

Matthew Marsh made his first start of the season, filling in for the injured Parsa Fallah.

The Beavers will remain home Saturday to host Santa Clara.

OSU Athletics