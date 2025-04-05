Beavers Even Series With 4-2 Victory Over UC Irvine

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – AJ Hutcheson handcuffed UC Irvine over 4 1/3 innings and Gavin Turley, Jacob Krieg and AJ Singer all homered in No. 11 Oregon State’s 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon in front of 4,066 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With the win, the Beavers (21-7) evened the series with the Anteaters (23-6), snapping UC Irvine’s 12-game win streak in the process.

Hutcheson and Oregon State starter Dax Whitney held UC Irvine’s offense in check, combining to scatter two runs on four hits and three walks with 13 strikeouts. Hutcheson, who got the win, went 4 1/3 innings, and limited the Anteaters to a hit and an unearned run while striking out a career-high six. The 4 1/3 innings also marked a career-long for the junior.

Whitney started and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and a run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch against Chase Call.

That was one of just two runs on the day for the Anteaters, who scored their second in the seventh on a double-play ball off the bat of Colin Yeaman.

Oregon State jumped on the board first with a two-run home run by Turley in the first. The long ball marked the 42nd of his career and pushed him to a 13-game hit streak. Turley ended the day 2-for-3 with with two RBI and a walk.

Krieg pushed the Beavers to the lead for good in the seventh. The first batter in the bottom of the seventh, after UC Irvine had tied it, he launched an 0-1 pitch from reliever David Butler over the fence in left. The home run was his ninth of the year, tying him with Turley for the team lead.

Singer, meanwhile, gave the Beavers an insurance run in the eighth, hammering a 2-2 pitch over the fence in left for his second home run of the year.

Next Up

The teams conclude their three-game series Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium. The game will air live on KOIN, KOIN+, KOIN.com and Pac-12 Insider.

Oregon State Notes

• Gavin Turley’s 13-game hit streak is the longest of his career.

• Dallas Macias recorded his first multiple-hit game of the season.

• Turley, meanwhile, picked up ninth game with at least two hits.

• Dax Whitney has now struck out 57 in 36 2/3 innings this season, for a 13.98 strikeouts-per-nine innings ratio.

• The righty has also allowed just 29 hits and 15 walks in those 36 2/3 innings, for a WHIP of 1.20.

• The crowd of 4,066 tied for the ninth-largest at Goss Stadium and tied for third-most in a regular season game.

• The two-game series total thus far is 8,078.

