DALLAS – Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana and reliever Bridger Holmes have been named as semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced on Thursday.

The duo help comprise the 68-player semifinalist list for the award, which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate player.

Bazzana ranks first in the nation with 66 walks, second in slugging percentage (.972) and on-base percentage (.589), fifth with a .424 batting average and 75 runs scored and sixth with 26 home runs. His 26 home runs are good for the single-season record at Oregon State, and he ranks in the top five for runs scored.

Holmes, meanwhile, is third nationally with 11 saves this season. He’s pitched in 20 games, working 26 innings. The right-hander has struck out 38 and held opponents to a .157 batting average, allowing 14 hits. He is 3-3 with a 1.73 earned run average.

Finalists for the 2024 honor will be announced June 8. The winner will be announced on June 13 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha; the selection will be announced on the MLB Network.

OSU Athletics