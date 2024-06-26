PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana and right-handed pitcher Bridger Holmes were recognized as D1Baseball.com All-Americans, the online publication announced Wednesday. Bazzana was named to the first team while Holmes was selected as a third-teamer.

The All-American honor is the fifth of the postseason for Bazzana, who has also been named a first-teamer by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), Baseball America and Perfect Game.

Holmes, meanwhile, is an All-American for the fourth time. He’s a first-team selection by the NCBWA, while earning second-team honors by the ABCA and Perfect Game.

Bazzana was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy and was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Year while also being selected as the Most Oustanding Player of the Corvallis Regional. He batted .407 on the year, setting a school-record with 84 runs scored, 27 home runs and a .911 slugging percentage. He added 16 doubles with four triples, 76 walks and 16 stolen bases.

Holmes completed the 2024 season with a 3-4 record and 1.93 ERA in 26 appearances, all out of the bullpen. He saved 13 games, which led the Pac-12 and is among the nation’s leaders. The North Bend, Ore., native held opponents to a .145 batting average with 47 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He is one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA’s Stopper of the Year award.

Bazzana and Holmes are the only two players from the Pac-12 Conference to be recognized as D1Baseball.com All-Americans.

