Aiva Arquette Named Brooks Wallace Award Shortstop Of The Week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Oregon State junior Aiva Arquette has been named the Brooks Wallace Award Player of the Week by the College Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The honor is given weekly to the nation’s most outstanding shortstop.

Arquette is 11-for-25 thus far this season, recording three home runs, six walks, eight runs scored and 10 runs batted in. He’s homered in back-to-back games, against Oklahoma and Minnesota, at the Round Rock Classic.

Defensively, he has played error-free baseball over the first seven games of the season, recording 26 chances.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to action Friday when taking on Baylor in the first of three in Arlington, Texas. First pitch at Globe Life Field is slated for 5 p.m. PT – 7 p.m. in Texas. All three games in Arlington will be available on Flo Baseball.

