Published Feb 24, 2025
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (5-2) coming off the Round Rock Classic, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers are in the national rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond Friday against Baylor at the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children in Arlington (TX, Globe Life Field) on Friday...

MORE: Michael Rataj Earns WCC POW | 2026 Recruiting Primer: WR | 2026 Recruiting Primer: TE | Scouting Report: LB Jeremiah Ioane | Oregon State 2026 Recruiting Primer: QBs & RBs | Oregon State Football 2024 Review + 2025 Preview: Linebackers

Advertisement
Oregon State Baseball Ranks 2/24
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

9th

-2

Top-25

USA TODAY

10th

-3

Top-25

Baseball America

11th

-2

Top-25

Perfect Game

13th

-4

Top-25

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan