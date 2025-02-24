Oregon State MBB: Michael Rataj Earns Third Player of Week Honor

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS. – Oregon State standout Michael Rataj earned his third West Coast Conference Player of the Year honor on Monday.

Rataj becomes the first Beaver to earn three conference player of the week honors in the same season since Gary Payton accomplished the feat in the 1989-90 season. The forward recorded a pair of double-doubles on the week, going to 25 points and 12 rebounds at Pepperdine on Thursday, before coming up with 29 points and 10 boards on Saturday at San Diego. Overall, Rataj shot 57.6 percent from the floor and 60 percent from 3-point range on the week.

This season, Rataj is second in the WCC in points per game, and third in rebounds per contest. He is third in the league in field goal percentage, second in steals and seventh in free throw percentage.

As a team, Oregon State has won 20 games in the regular season for the first time since winning 22 in 1989-90. The Beavers will return to Gill Coliseum Wednesday to take on San Francisco in their final home game of the 2024-25 campaign.

OSU Athletics