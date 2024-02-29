PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team will play seven games at Reser Stadium, including matchups against Oregon, Purdue and Washington State, during the 2024 season.

The Trent Bray era as Oregon State’s new head football coach officially begins on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Idaho State at Reser Stadium. The Beavers will also host Colorado State, UNLV and San Jose State during the 2024 campaign.

Oregon State’s road games will be against San Diego State, Nevada, California, Air Force and Boise State.

It was announced on Dec. 1, 2023 that Oregon State and Washington State reached a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for the 2024 football season. As part of the agreement, each institution will play six games as provided by the Mountain West Conference - three at home and three on the road.

Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports can initiate a selection procedure that will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times.

2024 Oregon State Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31 – Idaho State

Saturday, Sept. 7 – at San Diego State

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Oregon

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Purdue

Saturday, Sept. 28 – BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5 – Colorado State

Saturday, Oct. 12 – at Nevada

Saturday, Oct. 19 – UNLV

Saturday, Oct. 26 – at California

Saturday, Nov. 2 – BYE

Saturday, Nov. 9 – San Jose State

Saturday, Nov. 16 – at Air Force

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Washington State

Saturday, Nov. 30 – at Boise State