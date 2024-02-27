PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a road split of the Washington schools, the No. 9 Oregon State women's basketball team (22-5, 11-5 Pac-12) is projected to be one of the top-four seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Per ESPN's Charlie Creme, Oregon State is projected to be a No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional, with the Beavers hosting. In this projection, Oklahoma, Florida Gulf Coast, and Eastern Washington would be the other teams in the Corvallis Regional.

The Corvallis Regional would be paired with the Blacksburg Regional and in this projection, the Beavers would be in the Albany side of the bracket.

Top-four seeds host the first two rounds, while the Sweet Sixteen & Elite Eight will be in either Portland (OR) or Albany (NY). Portland (Moda Center) has hosted men's/women's postseason in recent seasons, but this would be a chance the Beavers have to potentially play in front of local fans should they advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Oregon State returns to the road this week for their final regular season matchups of the season against No. 4 Stanford and Cal...

