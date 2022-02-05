 BeaversEdge - Where Oregon State's 2022 Recruiting Class Finished In The Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-05 15:15:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Where Oregon State's 2022 Recruiting Class Finished In The Rankings

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the second and final national signing day for the 2022 recruiting class now in the rearview, BeaversEdge takes a look at the finalized national and Pac-12 rankings for Oregon State.

National Rank - 60th 

In terms of the final national rankings, this is Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith's second-best recruiting class during his tenure in Corvallis.

The Beavers finished with 1050 overall points which was good for 60th in the country.

Here's how Smith's classes have ranked nationally:

2018 - 67th

'19 - 65th

'20 - 52nd

'21 - 93rd

'22 - 60th

This is the finalized look at recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.

Pac-12 Rank - 8th 

As far as the Pac-12 rankings go, Oregon State finished eighth overall with 1050 points, ahead of UCLA (1017), Washington State (885), Washington (665), & Arizona State (570).

On the flip side, the Beavers trail USC (1062), Cal (1070), Oregon (1395), Utah (1401), Colorado (1425), Stanford (1748), & Arizona (1781).

In terms of overall Pac-12 rank, the eighth-place finish is the best during the Smith era.

Here's how OSU's classes have ranked in the Pac-12 since Smith's arrival:

2018 - 12th

'19 - 12th

'20 - 9th

'21 - 12th

'22 - 8th

{{ article.author_name }}