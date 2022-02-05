Where Oregon State's 2022 Recruiting Class Finished In The Rankings

National Rank - 60th

In terms of the final national rankings, this is Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith's second-best recruiting class during his tenure in Corvallis. The Beavers finished with 1050 overall points which was good for 60th in the country. Here's how Smith's classes have ranked nationally: 2018 - 67th '19 - 65th '20 - 52nd '21 - 93rd '22 - 60th This is the finalized look at recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.

Pac-12 Rank - 8th