How Oregon State TE Teagan Quitoriano Fared At The East-West Shrine Bowl

After declaring for the NFL Draft shortly after Oregon State's LA Bowl appearance, Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano got an opportunity to showcase his talents in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-6, 259-pounder hauled in two catches for five yards and a touchdown from Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan.

Quitoriano was the second Beaver invited to a postseason contest, joining BJ Baylor who participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The NFL Draft will take place April 28th thru the 30th in Paradise (NV)...