Phoenix (AZ) offensive tackle Elijah Paige's recruitment has absolutely blown up in the last two months. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect went from having less than 10 offers to 23 and counting in a two-month span.

Oregon State was one of the latest to join the mix after offensive line coach Jim Michalczik paid a visit to Pinnacle High School.

BeaversEdge spoke with Paige, who shared all the latest on that, his recruitment overall, his timeline, and more.

