WBB: Taylor Jones to Miss Remainder of Season Following Shoulder Surgery

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout Taylor Jones will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery, the team announced Friday.

Jones is expected to make a full recovery prior to the beginning of practice for the 2022-23 season.

The Forney, Texas native was an All-Pac-12 honoree last season, and was named to the McClain Award Watch list this season. She is averaging 12.4 points per game and is shooting 64.9 percent from the floor. Jones started all nine games she has played in this year, pulling down an average of 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Over the course of her three seasons with the Beavers, Jones has started 61 games and scored a total of 750 points. Her career field goal percentage of 58.3 is good for 14th in the nation among active players.

The Beavers will hit the road this week to take on Arizona State (Friday) and Arizona (Sunday).