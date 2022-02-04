Oregon State WBB: Scott Rueck Earns Extension Through 2031

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS –The most successful coach in Oregon State women's basketball history has agreed to a new contract that will run through the 2030-31 season, as OSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced a new extension for head coach Scott Rueck on Friday.

“This is Scott’s alma mater and he is a Beaver to the core,” Barnes said. “His success in recruiting excellent student athletes over the years speaks for itself. We are glad to have Scott continue leading our women’s basketball program for years to come.”

Rueck helped the Beavers snap an 18-year NCAA Tournament drought in 2013-14, and Oregon State has since proceeded to make the last seven NCAA Tournaments – a stretch which includes appearances in four Sweet 16’s, two Elite Eights and the 2016 Final Four. Oregon State won Pac-12 titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and has finished in among the top-four in the conference six times in the last seven seasons. Rueck has amassed eight 20+ win seasons during his 12 years with OSU, including a pair of 30-win campaigns.

The Beavers have become a national power over the last eight seasons, as Rueck has guided the team to a 188-52 record since the start of the 2014-15 campaign. Oregon State reached its highest position in the national rankings in the 2015-16 WBCA/USA Today postseason poll, coming in at No. 2. Rueck's ability to develop talent has translated to the professional ranks as well, as five Beavers have been selected in the WNBA Draft over the last six seasons.

"I continue to be proud to represent my alma mater Oregon State University and Beaver Nation on a daily basis,” Rueck said. “We love being a part of the Corvallis community as our family has flourished here. What a blessing it is to coach and invest in the most amazing young women you can find who share our vision and are committed to making the most of their time here. The opportunity to keep going with a long term commitment from the University is much appreciated. We will maintain focus on creating an amazing family atmosphere and competing at the highest levels. Go Beavs!"

Rueck has the highest winning percentage of any coach in Oregon State history, coming away victorious in 67.8 percent of his team's contests for an overall record of 251-119. Among his numerous accolades during his time at Oregon State are: two selections as a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year, five Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors and selection as the AP National Coach of the Year runner-up in 2016.

Off the floor, Rueck's teams have consistently excelled both in the classroom and in the community. The Beavers have earned 49 Pac-12 academic awards during his 12 seasons. Three Oregon State players have been tabbed as finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, and four Beavers have been named Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.

A 1991 OSU graduate, with a bachelor's degree in exercise and sport science and a '92 master's degree recipient in physical education, Rueck has a career win-loss mark of 539-207. He spent 14 seasons at George Fox University and led the Bruins to seven NCAA Division III Tournament appearances and the 2009 National Championship.