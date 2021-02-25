BeaversEdge - WBB Gearing Up For Regular Season Finale vs No. 14 Oregon

With the Oregon State women's basketball team preparing to close out the regular season on the road against No. 14 Oregon on Sunday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a complete rundown on the squad...

- The Beavers were named the USBWA Team of the Week this week.

- Over its last six games, Oregon State has shot 49.8 percent from the floor, while holding its opponents to 36.1 percent shooting.

- Aleah Goodman was named the ESPNW National Player of the Week and Pac-12 Player of the Week after her performances against USC & UCLA. Goodman had 20 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the Beavers' road win at No. 8 UCLA on Sunday. Several days prior, she had 17 points, four assists and four rebounds Friday at USC. She's is third in the nation with a 3-point percentage of 52.1.

- The Beavers are shooting a blistering 50.9 percent from beyond the arc over their last six games.

- Taylor Jones has had at least two blocks in eight of the Beavers' 14 games this season and is 22-for-34 from the floor over the Beavers' last four contests. She also has 39 rebounds over the Beavers' last three games.

- Sasha Goforth has earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors twice this season. She joins Jamie Weisner, Sydney Wiese, Mikalya Pivec and Jones as Beavers to win that award multiple times since it was instated (2012-13).

- Oregon State is second in the nation in 3-point percentage, hitting 41.1% of their looks from behind-the-arc.

- The Beavers are 16th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 in blocked shots per game this season.

- Talia von Oelhoffen was named the Pac-12 Freshman of The Week after scoring a career-high 19 points against USC last week. She has scored at least six points in all seven of her games with the Beavers, including five double-figure scoring games.

- Oregon State is also seventh nationally in defensive rebounds per game and 22nd nationally in assists per game.