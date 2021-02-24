BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers

With the Oregon State baseball team (3-1) coming off a successful opening weekend in Surprise and turning its attention to a four-game series at Grand Canyon, BeaversEdge.com gives you some of the most important numbers/statistics that define the squad...

3-1: Oregon State's record after the opening weekend in Surprise. The Beavers earned wins against New Mexico (twice) and Gonzaga while falling to Kansas State in the opener.

41-10: The Beavers outscored their opponents 41-10 over the course of the weekend. Despite dropping the first game of the season to KSU, the Beavers' bats were on fire this weekend as runs were coming across the plate in big numbers.

2nd: The Beavers are second nationally and lead the Pac-12 in total hits (55).

5: Oregon State has five hitters inside the top-10 in the Pac-12 in batting average as Preston Jones (.583, 1st), Troy Claunch (.538, 4th), Andy Armstrong (.533, 5th), Kyler McMahan (.429, t-8th), and Ryan Ober (.429, t-8th) have been seeing the ball very well to open the year.

4: The Beavers have four players with on-base% inside the top-10 in the Pac-12 with Jones (.688, 1st), Claunch (.625, 2nd), Armstrong (.563, 5th), and Ober (.529, 10th).

2: Casey and Ober lead the Pac-12 and the Beavers in home runs and both have two after the first weekend.

1st: As a team, the Beavers lead the Pac-12 in hits (55), runs (41), doubles (10), triples (four), home runs (six), runs batted in (40), average (.377), OBP (.465), and SLG (.623).

2.25: Oregon State's allowed earn run average, which puts them fifth in the Pac-12.

3rd: The Beavers are third in the Pac-12 in strikeouts recorded by the pitching staff (35).

4: Four Beavers are in the top-11 in the Pac-12 in slugging% as Jones is second (1.167), Ober is third (1.000), Armstrong is ninth (.667), and Casey is 11th (.647).

3: The Beavers boast the No. 1, No. 2, & No. 3 hitters by total hits in the conference as Armstrong has eight and Claunch & Jones have seven apiece. Armstrong's eight have him tied for second nationally. Additionally, Kyler McMahan & Ober have six apiece and Joe Casey has five.

0.00: Cooper Hjerpe is one of 10 Pac-12 pitchers to have an 0.00 ERA through the first weekend. He's also second in the Pac-12 in strikeouts with nine...

24: Total number of runs batted in for Oregon State between Ober (nine), Casey (eight), and Armstrong (seven). All three rank inside the top-15 nationally...

1st: Jones leads the nation and Pac-12 in triples with three.

5th: Oregon State is fifth in the country and leads the Pac-12 in batting average at .377.

3-1: Grand Canyon's record after winning their opening series against Missouri. The Antelope's earned their three wins over the Tigers by a combined score of 29-10 and boast a squad that is capable of hanging with the Beavers.