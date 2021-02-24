PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Chatsworth (CA) offensive/defensive lineman Hunter Lysholm is seeing his recruitment get off to a hot start with two power five offers kicking things off. Michigan State kicked things off a little over a week ago, and the Beavers joined the mix a few days later.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound playmaker does a lot for Sierra Canyon, but is primarily being recruiting as a defensive lineman. Things are just getting started for Lysholm, but they are headed in a great direction.

"It feels great (to be in this position)," said Lysholm. "I have to thank all of my coaches, friends, and family and I can't wait for it to continue getting better from here."

After watching some film sent out by Lysholm from some club games, Oregon State liked what they saw and decided to extend an offer.

"Picking up the Oregon State offer was great," Lysholm said. "I love talking to the coaching staff there, they are amazing people and even better coaches. They have a great program and I am excited to be given the opportunity to play ball with them."