BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Land 2022 SG Adlee Blacklock (TX)

The Oregon State women's basketball program and head coach Scott Rueck landed its first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class as Lubbock (TX) SG Adlee Blacklock announced her intent via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

"I would like to start off by thanking God and for giving me the opportunity to continue to chase my dreams and play the sport I love. Next, I would like to thank my family for being my biggest fans, and to my teammates for being some of my best friends.

Thank you to Coaches Josh Bailey, Robert Cortez, Paige Buchanan, and Nick Catherman for helping me develop into the player I am today. Thank you to Coach Bryan Bennett and Breeze who believed in me and gave me the green light to shoot.

I would also like to thank my trainers Matt Corkery and Rustin Klafka for pushing me to be better mentally and physically every day. Finally, I'd like to thank all the college coaches that took the time to recruit me!

I am excited to announce that I have committed to Oregon State University! Huge thank you to Coach Rueck and his staff, I am excited to be a part of something special! Go Beavs!"

The 6-foot guard is coming off a sophomore season at Trinity Christian High School (Lubbock, TX) that saw her play in 13 contests and sport averages of 23.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for a follow-up story on Blacklock's commitment and her reaction...