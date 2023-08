PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, running back Deshaun Fenwick, and OL Grant Starck as the trio talks day 12 of fall camp!

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Day 11 | Day 11 Nuggets: Anthony Gould Shines | FALL CAMP HQ | Depth Chart Prediction: Offense | Who is OSU's Most Underrated Commit