PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (5-1, 2-1 P12) defeating Cal 52-40 on Saturday BeaversEdge takes a look at the team grades and top performers via PFF!

MORE: WATCH: OSU Talks Win Over Cal | Highlights + Social Media Reactions | RECAP: Beavers Move To 5-1