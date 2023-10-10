With week five of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!

WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String

-> In Dallas' 42-10 loss to San Francisco, Cooks hauled in one of his four targets for seven yards. The Cowboy offense was stymied by the 49ers defense and Cooks is still looking to find his breakout game this season. He also had one carry for six yards...

WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String

-> In New York's 31-16 loss to Miami, Hodgins caught both of his two targets for 19 yards... The Giants have largely struggled this season but Hodgins has 10 receptions for 107 yards and one score this season...

TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String

-> In Green Bay's 17-13 loss to Las Vegas, Musgrave was the Packers' second-leading receiver, hauling in six of his seven targets for 34 yards. Musgrave now has 18 receptions for 159 yards as a rookie...

TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String

-> In Houston's 21-19 loss to Atlanta, Quitoriano caught his lone target for 22 yards. Quitoriano may only have two catches for 33 yards this season but could see more looks from CJ Stroud as the Texans will likely be passing a lot this season...

OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> In Minnesota's 27-20 loss to Kansas City, Brandel saw four snaps on the field goal kick unit...

OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 17-10 win over Baltimore, Seumalo started at left guard and saw 66 total snaps. In terms of PFF grades, Seumalo has bounced back from a slow start with his new team and has quickly found his footing with the Steelers...