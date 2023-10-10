Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap
With week five of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!
Active 53-Man Roster
WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String
-> In Dallas' 42-10 loss to San Francisco, Cooks hauled in one of his four targets for seven yards. The Cowboy offense was stymied by the 49ers defense and Cooks is still looking to find his breakout game this season. He also had one carry for six yards...
WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String
-> In New York's 31-16 loss to Miami, Hodgins caught both of his two targets for 19 yards... The Giants have largely struggled this season but Hodgins has 10 receptions for 107 yards and one score this season...
TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String
-> In Green Bay's 17-13 loss to Las Vegas, Musgrave was the Packers' second-leading receiver, hauling in six of his seven targets for 34 yards. Musgrave now has 18 receptions for 159 yards as a rookie...
TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String
-> In Houston's 21-19 loss to Atlanta, Quitoriano caught his lone target for 22 yards. Quitoriano may only have two catches for 33 yards this season but could see more looks from CJ Stroud as the Texans will likely be passing a lot this season...
OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 27-20 loss to Kansas City, Brandel saw four snaps on the field goal kick unit...
OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 17-10 win over Baltimore, Seumalo started at left guard and saw 66 total snaps. In terms of PFF grades, Seumalo has bounced back from a slow start with his new team and has quickly found his footing with the Steelers...
DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String
-> In Tennessee's 23-16 loss to Indianapolis, Peko started at one of the defensive tackle positions, played 32 snaps, and tallied one tackle...
CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 21-19 loss to Atlanta, Nelson started at cornerback and played 76 total snaps... He finished with six tackles...
DB Alex Austin (2019-22) - Houston Texans - Third String
-> In Houston's 21-19 loss to Atlanta, Austin saw action on special teams, playing five snaps on punt return and two on punt coverage...
S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> After missing week four due to injury, Poyer returned to the starting lineup in Buffalo's 25-20 loss to Jacksonville in London. Poyer played a season-high 88 snaps and tallied five tackles...
P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 42-24 loss to Detroit, Hekker punted three times for a total of 114 yards. He averaged 38 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 45 yards on the afternoon...
Practice Squad
QB Jake Luton (2016-19) - New Orleans - Practice Squad
-> Luton was signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad last week by the New Orleans Saints amid the Derek Carr injury news.
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans
OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Dallas Cowboys
DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders
DB Rejzohn Wright (2020-22) - Las Vegas Raiders
TE Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tyjon Lindsey (2019-22) - Seattle Seahawks
FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> After being released by San Francisco, Colletto was quickly signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Waived, Injured
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - N/A
-> Jefferson worked out with the Arizona Cardinals last Monday, but no report of the RB signing.
DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Injured Reserve
-> Wright (undisclosed) remains on Dallas' injury reserve...
