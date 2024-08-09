***FALL CAMP PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM 70% OFF***

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Oregon State offensive lineman Van Wells is one of 40 players on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which was released on Friday.

The trophy is given annually to the nation’s top center. The preseason team is produced with the assistance of Pro Football Focus (PFF), which grades every collegiate player in every game.

Wells, from Houston, Texas, came to Corvallis after two seasons at Colorado. He played in 20 games for the Buffaloes, making 11 starts, and saw action in more than 1,000 snaps during his tenure in Boulder. He was graded out at 80.7 in pass blocking as a sophomore per PFF.

The Rimington Trophy will be selected by a committee using All-American teams from the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

