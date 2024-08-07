***FALL CAMP PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM 70% OFF***

The Oregon State baseball team and head coach Mitch Canham added one of the top players in the transfer portal Wednesday landing Washington infielder Aiva Arquette.

The Beavers beat out several suitors for Arquette, including Oklahoma State and Mississippi State. Coming in as a junior, he's expected to play second base or shortstop for the Beavers in 2025 and will likely be a one-year player, as he's expected to be a very high draft pick next July.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is coming off a sophomore season with the Huskies that saw him earn All-Pac-12 Team and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team after slashing .325/.384.574 with 12 home runs, 17 walks, and 36 RBI.

He played in and started in 48 games for the Huskies this past season, primarily at second base but also at shortstop. He led the Huskies and ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in batting average (.325) and slugging percentage (.574). He also had 14 doubles and one triple.

Defensively, he committed just six errors on 231 chances for a .974 fielding percentage and was part of 28 double plays turned by the Huskies.

As a freshman in 2022, Arquette fought through an injury-riddled season, playing in 15 games (12 starts) and hitting .244 with a .578 slugging percentage and a .393 OBP. He hit five home runs and drove in 11 RBI.

A native of Kailua, Hawai'i, Arquette hails from one of the top talent-producing schools in the state in Saint Louis. Coming out of HS, he was selected in the 18th round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but did not sign and went to Washington.

He was ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in Hawai'i and the No. 77 shortstop in the nation by Perfect Game and earned PG First Team All-America West Region honors.

