Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 6: Wide Receivers Impress
With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Saturday for the sixth practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!
OFFENSE
- The WR room had a spectacular day, I thought the group really shined even with the timing of the offense still being an issue alongside inconsistent pass blocking. The strength of this group looks like it will be how they accommodate the pace of the offense.
DEFENSE
- The best defensive play of the day came from linebacker Aiden Sullivan, who should’ve had a pick-six when Gevani McCoy threw a slant route right at Sullivan, who jumped right into the throwing path and dropped the ball that hit him right in the chest.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker Everett Hayes hit field goals from 43 yards on both the right and left hash during the team period portion of practice.
First Team Defense
DL - Semisi Saluni
DL - Thomas Collins
DL (three DL look) - Tygee Hill
OLB - Olu Omotosho
ILB - Isaiah Chisom
ILB - Melvin Jordan
OLB - Nikko Taylor
DB - Jaden Robinson
DB - Skyler Thomas
DB - Jack Kane
DB - Noble Thomas
DB (five DB look) - Andre Jordan
