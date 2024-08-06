With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Saturday for the sixth practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

OFFENSE

- The WR room had a spectacular day, I thought the group really shined even with the timing of the offense still being an issue alongside inconsistent pass blocking. The strength of this group looks like it will be how they accommodate the pace of the offense.

DEFENSE

- The best defensive play of the day came from linebacker Aiden Sullivan, who should’ve had a pick-six when Gevani McCoy threw a slant route right at Sullivan, who jumped right into the throwing path and dropped the ball that hit him right in the chest.

While that was the best scoring chance of the day for the defense, they... TO READ THE FULL REPORT CLICK HERE

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Everett Hayes hit field goals from 43 yards on both the right and left hash during the team period portion of practice.

***FALL CAMP PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM 70% OFF***





First Team Defense

DL - Semisi Saluni

DL - Thomas Collins

DL (three DL look) - Tygee Hill

OLB - Olu Omotosho

ILB - Isaiah Chisom

ILB - Melvin Jordan

OLB - Nikko Taylor

DB - Jaden Robinson

DB - Skyler Thomas

DB - Jack Kane

DB - Noble Thomas

DB (five DB look) - Andre Jordan

To read the ENTIRE DAY 6 REPORT, including the first-team offense, both second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE