ago football Edit

Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 8: QB Battle In Full Swing

T.J. Mathewson & Ryan Harlan
Staff

With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium on Thursday for the eighth practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

OFFENSE

This was our last look at the quarterbacks before we see them in the scrimmage on Saturday……. And we have yet to see much separation. You would think eight practices in, one of Ben Gulbranson, Gevani McCoy, and Gabarri Johnson would’ve induced a bit of separation from the others, but that hasn’t happened.

Let’s run through the traits of all three through those eight practices... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

DEFENSE

The defense looked much improved as a unit today in practice particularly the red zone portion of practice where within the first six plays they ran, the defense didn’t give up a single touchdown.

The defensive line as a unit was able to get to the quarterback most of the time during the team period portion of practice. A few guys along the defensive front were able to get sacks today including Kelze Howard, Tygee Hill and... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

SPECIAL TEAMS...

To read the ENTIRE DAY 8 REPORT, including the first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE

