Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 7: LBs Putting Pressure On QBs

T.J. Mathewson & Ryan Harlan
Staff

***FALL CAMP PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM 70% OFF***

With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Saturday for the seventh practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

Opponent Preview: Oregon | Opponent Preview: SDSU

DEFENSE

- Inside linebacker Melvin Jordan made his presence felt pretty early on in practice. I mean literally the first two snaps. He starts practice off with a bang, finding himself free on an interior rush where the defense crowds the LOS with 5-6 defenders. Jordan found himself unblocked and sacked quarterback Ben Gulbranson easily. The defense showed the same look on the next play, but... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Special Teams

Punters Josh Green, AJ Winsor, and Max Walker all took reps during the special teams portion of practice. I thought that Green showcased the best hangtime and distance out of the group as his longest punt of the practice went for about 60 yards. Walker and Winsor’s longest punts on the day were for about 55 yards and 50 yards.

OFFENSE

The running back that stood out to me today was the freshman Salahadin Allah who broke off a 75-yard touchdown on a pass out of the backfield on a broken coverage from the defense from quarterback Gabarri Johnson with the third-team offense. Johnson found Allah while... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

To read the ENTIRE DAY 7 REPORT, including the first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE

