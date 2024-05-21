PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Baseball Postseason Projections | WBB Adds Elisa Mehyar | 2025 BIG BOARD: OFFENSE | Beavers Land RB Kourdney Glass | OV Profile: RB Kourdney Glass | Baseball No. 2 Seed In P12 | 2025 DE Victor Sanchez Previews OV

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oregon State junior infielder Travis Bazzana has been named the 2024 Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday when the league revealed its postseason honors.

Bazzana becomes the seventh different Beaver to be named the conference’s player of the year since 2005, joining Jacoby Ellsbury (2005), Cole Gillespie (2006), Michael Conforto (2013 and 2014), Nick Madrigal (2017), Adley Rutschman (2019) and Jacob Melton (2022).

Bazzana highlights Oregon State’s postseason honors, which saw 10 total players recognized. Right-handed pitchers Aiden May, Jacob Kmatz and Bridger Holmes and outfielder Gavin Turley join Bazzana on the first team. Infielders Elijah Hainline and Mason Guerra, right-handed pitchers Eric Segura and Joey Mundt and outfielder Dallas Macias were named honorable mention. Kmatz also adds Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors to his resume.

Bazzana, the first Beaver to be named First-Team All-Pac-12 for three straight seasons since Madrigal (2016-18), leads the Pac-12 in batting average (.429), on-base percentage (.587), slugging percentage (.963), home runs (26), walks (68) and runs (80), and is second in hits (82) and runs batted in (62). He also ranks in the top 10 for doubles (16) and stolen bases (14).

May has led the Oregon State pitching staff this season, posting a 6-0 record and 2.59 earned run average in 11 games, all starts. He has struck out 68 batters in 59 innings, limiting opponents to 45 hits and a .205 batting average. He’s given up just 10 extra-base hits this season.

Kmatz is just behind May statistically, posting a 6-2 record and 3.48 ERA. The junior has pitched in 14 games, all starts, recording a team-high 79 strikeouts – eighth in the Pac-12 - in 75 innings. The righty is holding opponents to a .218 batting average, scattering 59 hits in those 75 innings.

Holmes is tied for the Pac-12 lead with 11 saves this season. The righty from North Bend, Ore., has made 21 appearances out of the bullpen, recording 41 strikeouts in 28 innings. Opponents are batting just .167 against him.

Turley leads the Pac-12 with 69 runs batted in this season, and he is tied for second with 18 home runs. The sophomore enters the Pac-12 Tournament batting .293 with 12 doubles, 50 runs scored and six stolen bases. He is the only Beaver to start and play in all 54 games this season.

Hainline enters the tournament with a .280 batting average in 52 games. He’s third on the team with 10 home runs, adding 42 RBI with 15 doubles, two triples and 45 runs scored. He’s also 6-for-6 in stolen-base attempts.

Guerra has driven in 49 runs in 49 games this season, adding nine home runs with 12 doubles and a triple. He’s recorded 47 hits and is batting .244 with 39 runs scored.

Macias as has played in 52 games, starting 45, and is hitting .323 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 RBI. The sophomore has scored 39 runs and is 8-for-8 in stolen-base attempts.

Segura, in his first season with the Beavers, is 6-1 with a 4.61 ERA. The righty has made 14 starts for for OSU, posting 69 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings. Opponents are batting just .243 against him.

Mundt has made 21 appearances out of the bullpen for the Beavers, and is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA. The righty has limited opponents to 15 hits and a .172 batting average in 26 2/3 innings. He’s recorded 29 strikeouts on the year.

The Beavers’ five first-team selections are the second-most under Mitch Canham. The 10 overall honors, meanwhile, are tied with the 2022 Beavers for the most during Canham’s tenure.

Next Up: Oregon State pairs up with No. 5 Arizona State and No. 8 Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavers open tournament play Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT versus Stanford.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Baseball Postseason Projections | WBB Adds Elisa Mehyar | 2025 BIG BOARD: OFFENSE | Beavers Land RB Kourdney Glass | OV Profile: RB Kourdney Glass | Baseball No. 2 Seed In P12 | 2025 DE Victor Sanchez Previews OV

OSU Athletics