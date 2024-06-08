PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU OV Profile: QB Jaron Sagapolutele | Super Regional Preview | OSU A Top School For Nevada ATH | WATCH: Beavers Preview Super Regional vs UK | 5 Takeaways For OSU Baseball Ahead Of Supers | WR JJ Buchanon Talks OSU OV | Las Vegas DB Sean Craig "very impressed" OSU OV

DALLAS – Oregon State junior Travis Bazzana has been named the District 9 Player of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the organization announced Friday.

Bazzana, one of five finalists for the NCBWA’s Dick Howser Trophy as player of the year, adds to an already impressive list of honors. He’s also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Bobby Bragan Slugger of the Year Award. He was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Year and earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the NCAA Corvallis Regional last week.

Friday’s honor notes that Bazzana is player of the year in a district that comprises the states of California, Oregon, Washington, Hawai’i, Arizona and Alaska.

Bazzana has set the Oregon State single-season program record for home runs at 28, runs scored (84) and total bases (193). He ranks second in the nation with 74 walks, a .575 on-base percentage, .937 slugging percentage and 1.512 OPS.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, he heads into the Lexington Super Regional with a .415 batting average, which ranks fourth in the nation. He has seven multiple-home run games this season, and 10 games with three or more runs batted in. He’s added 16 doubles, four triples, a career-high 66 RBI and 16 stolen bases this season.

Bazzana and the Beavers open the NCAA Lexington Super Regional Saturday at 3 p.m. PT. The game will air live on ESPNU.