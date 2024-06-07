Oregon State Official Visit Profile: Jaron Sagapolutele
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
This weekend, Oregon State will be hosting Ewa Beach, Hawaii native Jaron Sagapolutele, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound pro-style quarterback and also the Beavers top quarterback target in the 2025 recruiting class.
MORE: OSU A Top School For Nevada ATH | WATCH: Beavers Preview Super Regional vs UK | 5 Takeaways For OSU Baseball Ahead Of Supers | WR JJ Buchanon Talks OSU OV | Las Vegas DB Sean Craig "very impressed" OSU OV
In his recruitment, Sagapolutele holds offers from Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon State, Utah State, Washington, and Washington State.
BeaversEdge has been able to talk to Sagapolutele quite a bit over the last few weeks about his recruitment and interest in Oregon State. "The coaching staff almost all of them played for Oregon State back in the day," he said when asked about what has stood out about Oregon State "So it's great that they know what Oregon State is about and what it could be," he added.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news