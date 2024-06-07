In his recruitment, Sagapolutele holds offers from Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon State, Utah State, Washington, and Washington State.

BeaversEdge has been able to talk to Sagapolutele quite a bit over the last few weeks about his recruitment and interest in Oregon State. "The coaching staff almost all of them played for Oregon State back in the day," he said when asked about what has stood out about Oregon State "So it's great that they know what Oregon State is about and what it could be," he added.