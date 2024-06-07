Super Regional Series Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Kentucky
With the Oregon State baseball team (45-14) set to face the Kentucky Wildcats (43-15) in Lexington this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
No. 15 Oregon State (45-14) vs No. 2 Kentucky (43-14)
Kentucky Proud Park - Lexington, KY
Saturday 3 p.m. - Pitching Matchups TBA
Sunday 6 p.m. - Pitching Matchups TBA
Monday (if nec.)- TBD Time & Pitching
TV: ESPNU/ESPN+
Radio: Beaver Sports Network
Quick Hits
- Oregon State is playing in its ninth NCAA Super Regional, but just the second away from home. OSU visited Nashville in 2011, losing in two games to Vanderbilt.
- The Beavers and Wildcats have never played.
- OSU is 0-1 against the Southeastern Conference this season, dropping a 5-4 decision to Arkansas at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas in February.
- Travis Bazzana was named a Golden Spikes Award Finalist on Wednesday. He is joined by Georgia's Charlie Condon and Arkansas' Hagen Smith. Bazzana is the fourth Beaver to be named a finalist all-time, joining Michael Conforto (2014), Adley Rutschman and Cooper Hjerpe (2022).
- Oregon State's pitching staff, over its last nine games, has held opponents to 25 runs - 22 earned - with 32 walks and 81 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings. That's an ERA of 2.56.
- Opponents have 51 hits over that nine-game stretch, giving the Beavers a 1.07 team WHIP.
- OSU has an overall team ERA of 3.98, lowest in the Pac-12. The Beavers are one of just seven teams in the nation with a sub-4.00 ERA.
- The Beavers have allowed an average of 7.99 hits per game, 14th-fewest in the nation.
- Oregon State has hit 118 home runs as a team, best in program history and tied for second all-time in the Pac-12. The Beavers are tied for eighth nationally this year.
- OSU has gone just nine games without a home run this season. The Beavers are 38-12 when hitting at least one.
- Sixty-four of the Beavers' 118 home runs have scored at least two runs - 54.2 percent.
- The Beavers have scored 516 runs in 2024, two shy of the program-record 518 in 2018.
- OSU is 18-12 away from home this season, and has posted a 6-3 mark away from Goss Stadium over its last nine games.
- Dallas Macias and Micah McDowell are both on four-game hit streaks entering the super regional. Bazzana, Mason Guerra and Elijah Hainline are all on three-game hit streaks.
- Gavin Turley drove in one in the regional finale and has 74 RBI on the year. That ranks fifth for a single-season at OSU, just two behind No. 4 Michael Conforto (2012).
- The Beavers have won at least 45 games for the ninth time in program history, and the second under Mitch Canham.
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions
Oregon State Wins In Three Games - Brenden Slaughter
-> I'm cautiously optimistic about predicting Oregon State to take this series in three games. A part of me believes that the Beavers could win this series in two games with the high-level pitching of Aidan May and Jacob Kmatz, but conservatively I'll go with the Beavs in three.
While Kentucky is a very good squad that has run roughshod through the SEC this season, looking at the numbers between the two teams, it seems like the Beavers have a distinct advantage. Now baseball isn't entirely numbers, but when so many statistics favor OSU, that tells me if they play within themselves, they could be headed to Omaha.
The biggest factor in this matchup for me will be the starting pitching... We don't have anything official yet, but expect May and Kmatz on Saturday and Sunday, with Eric Segura on Monday as necessary. The Wildcats will likely counter with Trey Pooser on Saturday and Mason Moore on Sunday, setting up really good pitching matchups.
Ryan and I discussed the pitching breakdown in our preview podcast and if the Beavers can get quality starts of their pitchers, it will go a long way. If there's an area the Beavers need to be aware of, it's that the Wildcats can really steal on the bases. They'll need to limit those opportunities to be in good shape.
While UK's offensive stats aren't quite as good as OSU's, they can play and beat you offensively in a variety of ways with deep shots, small ball, and more. However, in a head-to-head type of race, I'm taking OSU's lineup 1-through-9 as Travis Bazzana is just the beginning of a very talented and deep batting order.
All that being said, I'm taking the Beavers to win this series and earn their first berth to Omaha via an on-the-road Super Regional. The atmosphere in Lexington will likely be some of the loudest all season, so maintaining poise will be key...
Oregon State Wins In Three Games - Ryan Harlan
-> I jump right off the bat and say that this series goes to three games, but the Beavers will likely eke out a win in a decisive game three for a trip to Omaha. I do not doubt the capabilities of this squad or even Kentucky, but I think it’ll come down to key guys at the top and bottom of the order, along with the pitching staff, to secure a win for the Beavers.
Travis Bazzana deservedly gets all the attention against opposing teams with the goal of not letting him beat you, but the entire hitting lineup, from two through nine, can do as much damage as he can on offense if you overlook them.
Aiden May and Jacob Kmatz are both playing their best ball and are pitching at a different level than what they were in the season, which I think they’ll be heavily relied upon on both Saturday and Sunday, along with Nelson Keljo, Bridger Holmes, and others out of the bullpen.
The team's experience and expectations will also be tested as the Beavers are looking to make it back to Omaha for the first time since 2018 and have the squad to make it happen this weekend.
Since I did say a decisive victory, I hope for a walk-off Travis Bazzana home run, but I think the bottom of the order comes through in a tight game either from Mason Guerra or Elijah Hainline.
By The Numbers + Stat Leaders
Bracket (Winner of Lexington Super Faces Winner Of Athens Super In Omaha)
