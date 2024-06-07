With the Oregon State baseball team (45-14) set to face the Kentucky Wildcats (43-15) in Lexington this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State is playing in its ninth NCAA Super Regional, but just the second away from home. OSU visited Nashville in 2011, losing in two games to Vanderbilt.

- The Beavers and Wildcats have never played.

- OSU is 0-1 against the Southeastern Conference this season, dropping a 5-4 decision to Arkansas at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas in February.

- Travis Bazzana was named a Golden Spikes Award Finalist on Wednesday. He is joined by Georgia's Charlie Condon and Arkansas' Hagen Smith. Bazzana is the fourth Beaver to be named a finalist all-time, joining Michael Conforto (2014), Adley Rutschman and Cooper Hjerpe (2022).

- Oregon State's pitching staff, over its last nine games, has held opponents to 25 runs - 22 earned - with 32 walks and 81 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings. That's an ERA of 2.56.

- Opponents have 51 hits over that nine-game stretch, giving the Beavers a 1.07 team WHIP.

- OSU has an overall team ERA of 3.98, lowest in the Pac-12. The Beavers are one of just seven teams in the nation with a sub-4.00 ERA.

- The Beavers have allowed an average of 7.99 hits per game, 14th-fewest in the nation.

- Oregon State has hit 118 home runs as a team, best in program history and tied for second all-time in the Pac-12. The Beavers are tied for eighth nationally this year.

- OSU has gone just nine games without a home run this season. The Beavers are 38-12 when hitting at least one.

- Sixty-four of the Beavers' 118 home runs have scored at least two runs - 54.2 percent.

- The Beavers have scored 516 runs in 2024, two shy of the program-record 518 in 2018.

- OSU is 18-12 away from home this season, and has posted a 6-3 mark away from Goss Stadium over its last nine games.

- Dallas Macias and Micah McDowell are both on four-game hit streaks entering the super regional. Bazzana, Mason Guerra and Elijah Hainline are all on three-game hit streaks.

- Gavin Turley drove in one in the regional finale and has 74 RBI on the year. That ranks fifth for a single-season at OSU, just two behind No. 4 Michael Conforto (2012).

- The Beavers have won at least 45 games for the ninth time in program history, and the second under Mitch Canham.