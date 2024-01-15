PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray landed a big-time prospect from the transfer portal as former Michigan wide receiver Darrius Clemons announced his commitment to the Beavers.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder's return to the Pacific Northwest is a huge coup for Bray, offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, and receivers coach Kefense Hynson as Clemons' arrival massively boosts the star power in a WR room needing it after losing all three starters this offseason.

Anthony Gould declared for the draft, Silas Bolden entered the portal, and Jesiah Irish exhausted his eligibility, so the Beavers needed instant-impact talent, and Clemons fits that to a T.

Coming out of Westview HS (Portland, Ore.), Clemons was one of the most sought-after receiver recruits in the country, earning a four-star status and being ranked as the 17th-best receiver in the nation.

He boasted offers from Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, BYU, Cal, Central Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Clemons, who will have two years to play two, is coming off a sophomore season with the Wolverines where he played in nine games, tallying three receptions for 33 yards. During his true freshman campaign in 2022, he played in 11 games, catching one pass for seven yards.

One of his standout moments with the Wolverines came during Michigan's spring game in 2022 where he had 10 targets a 35-yard touchdown catch, and a touchdown pass on a trick play. Our sister site Maize and Blue Review wrote this story shortly after that spring game, predicting a big future...

During his senior season at Westview, he scored 17 touchdowns with more than 800 receiving yards; added another 231 return yards and also intercepted two passes.

Clemons is the 13th transfer for the Beavers via the portal this offseason, joining Gabarri Johnson, Tygee Hill, Tevita Pome'e, Ami Langi Jr., Nick Norris, Kobe Singleton, Jam Griffin, Sai Vadrawle III, Gevani McCoy, Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Mason White, Anthony Hankerson, and Van Wells...

