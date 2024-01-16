Oregon State Lands Missouri Transfer DE DJ Wesolak
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: What OSU Is Getting In Kobe Singleton | Oregon State set to host transfer DE DJ Wesolak | Oregon State DB Jaden Robinson Returning In 2024
Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray have landed a marquee transfer from the portal as former Missouri defensive end DJ Wesolak announced his pledge to the Beavers.
The 6-foot-3, 246-pounder didn't see action with the Tigers this past season as a redshirt freshman but played in five games in 2022 during his redshirt season.
Coming out of high school in Booneville (MO), Wesolak was a four-star recruit and ranked as the 14th-best defensive end in the country. During his high school career, he tallied 119 tackles, 17 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
He boasted offers from 49 schools, including Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, and Virginia, amongst others...
Wesolak likely has a connection with fellow Missouri-to-OSU transfer quarterback Gabarri Johnson, who spent his first season with the Tigers.
Wesolak figures to play a hybrid EDGE player for the Beavers, being able to play defensive end and stand up and rush the passer from the edge.
If he plays defensive line, he'll join JoJo Johnson, Kelze Howard, Thomas Collins, Tygee Hill, Tevita Pome'e, Quincy Wright, Takari Hickle, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Jacob Schuster, Ami Langi Jr, Semisi Saluni, and Nick Norris.
If he plays more outside linebacker, he'll join a room that features Will Haverland, Shamar Meikle, Zakaih Saez, Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, Ryan Franke, Cory Stover, and Nikko Taylor.
Wesolak is the 14th transfer for the Beavers via the portal this offseason, joining Johnson, Hill, Pome'e, Langi Jr., Norris, Darrius Clemons, Kobe Singleton, Jam Griffin, Sai Vadrawle III, Gevani McCoy, Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Mason White, Anthony Hankerson, and Van Wells...
Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...
MORE: Beavers To Host 2025 LB | Beavers Land JUCO LB | What OSU Is Getting In Houston DL Transfer Ami Langi | Beavers Land Oregon DL Transfer Tevita Pome'e
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson