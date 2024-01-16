PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray have landed a marquee transfer from the portal as former Missouri defensive end DJ Wesolak announced his pledge to the Beavers.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pounder didn't see action with the Tigers this past season as a redshirt freshman but played in five games in 2022 during his redshirt season.

Coming out of high school in Booneville (MO), Wesolak was a four-star recruit and ranked as the 14th-best defensive end in the country. During his high school career, he tallied 119 tackles, 17 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.



