Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray recently added a familiar face to its running back room as Ole Miss running back Jam Griffin announced he'd be returning to Corvallis for his final season in 2024...

Perhaps one of the more unique transfer portal journeys in recent memory, running back Jam Griffin decided his new destination wasn't quite as good as the old stomping grounds as he reversed course and announced his return to Corvallis after a year at Ole Miss.

It's often said that the grass isn't greener on the other side, and after seeing a massively smaller offensive role with the Rebels than he did with the Beavers, Griffin likely wanted to return to a place that would utilize him more.

Ole Miss' loss will be Oregon State's gain as the Rebels placed Griffin in a special teams role primarily, playing in 12 games and taking seven carries for 39 yards. That was a stark departure from the career 2022 season Griffin churned out with Beavers when he tallied nearly 500 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

While the offensive staff will indeed be different than when he left, Griffin's announcement post that he was coming back showcases his love for new head coach Trent Bray and he should have little trouble picking up right where he left off for the Beavers.