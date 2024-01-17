PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Trent Bray announced three additions for the team’s staff in 2024. JR Moala has been appointed director of recruiting, Madison Sweezey is now director of football administration and Marco Candido is staying in Corvallis as the program’s head football strength and conditioning coach.

“Marco has been a key part of the strength and conditioning staff at Oregon State, and it was natural to elevate him into the top position,” Bray said. “I’m excited to have JR back on campus as his history at OSU will serve him well as director of recruiting. Madison is filling a key role in our football operations area and I’m excited to bring her on staff as well.”

Moala returns to Corvallis after serving as director of recruiting operations at Oregon for three seasons. It’s his second stint with the Beavers after previously serving as a quality control coach and intern from 2015-17. He played college football as a linebacker at Portland State and El Camino Junior College.

Sweezey comes to Corvallis from Ball State where’s she’s spent two seasons as the assistant director of football operations. She has also worked with the Indianapolis Colts as a training camp operations intern and at North Carolina State, her alma mater, as a football operations graduate assistant and intern.

Candido will be at Oregon State for his seventh season in 2024. He came to Corvallis from Illinois, where he spent two seasons, and Washington State, where he was an assistant football strength and conditioning coach from 2008-16. He’s also worked at Drake, UAB, Arizona State, LaVerne, Occidental College and in the Arena Football League with the Birmingham Steeldogs.

Their appointments are contingent on the completion of all University hiring processes.