PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: EDGE Top 25: No. 21 Takari Hickle | Analysis: Beavers Getting Explosive DE Jesse Myers | Spring FB Recap: DBs | | Analysis: Beavers Getting Dual-Threat RB In Glass | Analysis: OL Noah Thomas A Hidden Gem For OSU?

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana, right-handed pitcher Bridger Holmes and outfielder Gavin Turley have all been named Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Communicators, it was announced on Tuesday.

Bazzana is a first-team selection while both Holmes and Turley were named to the third team. Bazzana’s second marks the second of his career following a third-team honor in 2023.

Student-athletes must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point average and have attended their academic institution for one full year to be eligible while playing in at least 90 percent of their team’s games, or pitching in at least 25 innings.

Bazzana’s selection culminates a busy postseason for the junior, who became just the sixth unanimous First-Team All-American in Oregon State history. The psychology major was also named the Pac-12 Conference’s Player of the Year, was the Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA Corvallis Regional and earned three Pac-12 Player of the Week selections during the regular season.

Holmes, who hails from North Bend, Ore., earned the third-team distinction in his first season. He was also selected as a an All-American, earning four honors, including a first-team selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). The history major was also selected as one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA’s Stopper of the Year award.

Turley, from Chandler, Ariz., picked up the honor for the first time in his career. As sophomore, he was also named an All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). That came on the heels of a Corvallis Regional All-Tournament selection and he was also named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection at the conclusion of the regular season.

Bazzana is the third player in program history to earn honors in two different seasons, following Ken Bowen and Bryan Ganter in 1986 and 1987. Holmes and Turley, meanwhile, are the 12th and 13th different players to be recognized at Oregon State, five of whom have come since the 2020 season.

OSU Athletics